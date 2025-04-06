Bangladesh national dies, 15 others injured after tourist bus overturns in Odisha

BHUBANESHWAR: A Bangladesh national died and at least 15 passengers from the neighbouring country were injured on Sunday, after a tourist bus overturned at Uttara Square near Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nunibala Nath and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The tourist bus, travelling towards Puri with 70 Bangladeshi passengers, fell into a pit along a stretch of National Highway-16 at Uttara Square in the early hours of Sunday, a police officer said.

The driver fled the spot after the accident, he said.