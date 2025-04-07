Mahua collectors in Mayurbhanj, Balasore seek government support to curb distress sale

BARIPADA: Mahua collectors across Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are a disgruntled lot as the reported lack of procurement and marketing facilities by the government has been forcing them to opt for distress sale at throwaway prices.

They alleged the middlemen across Odisha and neighbouring states like Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal are procuring the minor forest produce at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg but selling them Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg, earning a net profit of around Rs 30.

As per sources, Mayurbhanj is one of the districts of the state where Mahua flowers are harvested, and the tribal communities of the region rely on them for livelihood. Binu Singh, Ajay Naik and Samabari Soren of Deuli under Suliapada block opined the government should improve procurement of Mahua flowers through Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation (TDCC) just as it is focusing on purchase of paddy through PACS or sal seeds through ITDA and other government wings.

“Due to this, we are being forced to sell the Mahua flowers to middlemen at throwaway prices sustaining losses. If the government comes up with a process to purchase Mahua flowers, it will benefit us,” they added. An official of the Agriculture department said Mahua flowers are generally available during the spring season. “As of now, there are no system in place for procurement of the minor forest produce. It depends on the decision of the government,” he added.