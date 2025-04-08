Ram Navami procession in Rourkela ends peacefully

ROURKELA: Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Ram Navami Akhada procession passed through Rourkela main road peacefully without any untoward incident on Monday evening.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai said the procession was taken out with cooperation from members of all religious communities. Incidentally, the Nala Road patch of Rourkela main road is considered to be communally sensitive and it was a challenge for the city administration and police to ensure smooth and peaceful passage of the procession while keeping a strict vigil on mischievous elements.

The DIG said 24 platoons of police force, 31 inspectors along with a host of supervisory officers were deployed. Over 100 surveillance cameras were installed at strategic locations and K9 dog squad was also deployed. Five speaker-drones were used for crowd management and maintaining order.

Sources said 17 Akhada committees participated in the procession which originated from Bisra square before culminating at Ambedkar square at Uditnagar. The Akhada committees displayed attractive tableaux on various themes and their members including young girls and boys demonstrated martial art skills.