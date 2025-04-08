Suicide whiff in deaths of woman, son and daughter

BERHAMPUR: A woman along with her son and daughter died under mysterious circumstances at Palibandha village within Rambha police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as S Mami Reddy (41), her son S Rakesh Reddy (22) and daughter S Meena Reddy (18). Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Villagers said after the death of her husband in an accident in Andhra Pradesh in 2022, Mami was living with her two children in Palibandha. She usually kept the gates of her house open till late in the evening. But on Sunday, Mami asked a few girls, who were visiting her house, to leave and reportedly locked the door from inside at around 7 pm.

After sometime, neighbours heard sounds of vomiting and painful cries coming from Mami’s house. They knocked on her door but there was no response. Subsequently, they broke open the door and found Mami and her children lying on the floor.