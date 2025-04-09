Rourkela police busts fake pan-India share trading racket, nine arrested

ROURKELA: In a significant breakthrough, Rourkela cyber wing police have arrested nine cyber fraudsters for running a pan-India share trading racket and seized Rs 1.41 crore in 23 mule accounts.

Another 176 such accounts are under verification.

Key operators of the fraudulent stock trading racket were arrested from Rourkela and Chhattisgarh, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani on April 9 told mediapersons.

A raid at a residential apartment at the posh Civil Township of Rourkela led to the arrest of two persons, and another raid at an apartment at Basanti Colony resulted in the arrest of five persons.

These seven persons were found to be mule account operators of the racket.

Subsequently, the kingpin of the racket, Kisan Agrawal (26) and his brother Kunal (25) were arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Rai said the investigation revealed that all nine were part of a share trading fraud racket which was operating using a fake App titled ‘TradeNow’ with daily transaction value worth over Rs 50 lakh.

Racket kingpin Kishan, originally a resident of Mowa police station in Rapir district, obtained a golden visa in February to avail resident status in Dubai for two years.

Living in Dubai, he used to run the racket in India and other countries.

SP Wadhwani said Kishan had recently returned to Raipur from where he and his younger brother were picked up during the course of the investigation.