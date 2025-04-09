‘Shakti Peetha’ corridor plan to boost spiritual tourism in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: In a bid to boost spiritual tourism in Odisha, the government had decided to establish a corridor to enhance connectivity to all the eight prominent Shakti Peethas across the state.

This was announced by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida during her visit to Tara Tarini temple in Ganjam district on Tuesday. At least three shrines in the proposed Shakti Peetha corridor are in Ganjam.

The corridor will begin from Biraja temple in Jajpur and include Maa Mangala temple in Kakatpur, Maa Bhagabati temple in Banapur, Maa Ugratara temple in Khurda, Narayani, Maa Bhairavi and Tara Tarini temples in Ganjam, besides Kalijai temple in Chilika lake, informed Parida who also holds the Tourism portfolio.

“The state government will make a formal announcement about the corridor soon. The corridor project is likely to be completed in two years,” she said. The corridor will include helicopter facilities for the convenience of devotees.

While Ganjam has received over Rs 60 crore for development of tourist amenities at all its shrines and Taptapani springs, similar funds will be sanctioned for the purpose at all the other Shakti Peethas too, she said.

Odisha’s primary tourism draw so far has been Shri Jagannath temple at Puri, one of the most revered pilgrimage destinations in India. Tourists coming to the state have been mostly concentrated in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark. Officials of the Tourism department said new religious corridors will further enhance the spiritual experience of tourists.

In another development, the Tourism department has decided to develop key destinations like Deomali, Dhauli, Chilika, Khandagiri-Udaygiri, Khiching, Satkosia and Similipal in this financial year through integrated master planning. These destinations will get state-of-the-art infrastructure and niche products to strengthen tourism activities.