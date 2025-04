CUTTACK: Noted ophthalmologist Dr Biswambhar Rajguru (98) was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award recently for his outstanding contributions to the field of ophthalmology.

Dr Rajguru received the award from All-India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) during the 40th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress and 83rd annual conference of AIOS at New Delhi.

A native of Cuttack, Dr Rajguru was the convenor for formulating the National Programme for Control and Prevention of Blindness. He was also a member of expert committees of ICMR and MCI. He was the ophthalmic advisor to the state government after his retirement from government service in 1985.

This apart, Dr Rajguru has also served as the professor of SCB Medical College, Cuttack, principal and superintendent of VSS Medical College, Burla and MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. He has also helmed the position of director of Medical Education and Training, and additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare department in the state.