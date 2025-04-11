Dy speaker seeks CM Mohan Majhi's help to stop mineral loot

ROURKELA: With detection of large-scale illegal mining of coal in forests of Hemgir, deputy speaker and Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to prevent the loot of mineral resources in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

Bhoi on Tuesday shot off a letter to the CM stating that illegal mining of coal, iron and manganese ores is going on in the forests of Hemgir and Koida blocks of Sundargarh, thereby posing grave threat to the environment and livelihood of local population.

He alleged that mining mafia are using heavy machinery in illegal mining and transporting minerals to different parts of Odisha and adjacent states. At many places, the local officials of the district administration, Mining and Forest departments are either not cooperating or found lacking experience in prevent illegal mining.

The MLA further claimed that loot of minor mineral is going on at stone quarries in Mushaposh village of Bonai sub-division and the mafia are terrorising local villagers.

Such instances show the weakness of the district administration. To arrest the situation and protect the natural resources, a high-level inquiry should be initiated against illegal mining. Stern legal action should be taken against the mining mafia and government employees having unholy nexus with them, he said.

Bhoi also demanded formation of a special task force, intense checking at all border points of Odisha and launching of awareness programmes for protection of forest resources and environment with involvement of local village population.

A couple of days back, BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh had also shot off separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CM demanding a credible inquiry, preferably by the CBI, into the illegal coal mining in Hemgir forests.

On April 4, an administrative team led by Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu had raided Telendihi revenue forest, leading to detection of illegal coal mining and seizure of about 142 tonne of unclaimed coal dumps. Subsequently, illegally dug coal pits and coal dumps were also found in Ratansara and Bhograkachhar forests.