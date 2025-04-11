Suraj’s mantra for teachers

ANGUL: Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Thursday called upon teachers to mold and shape students who will eventually build the nation.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of Nabakrushna Choudhury College of Teacher Education at Angul, Suraj said teachers should not prepare students for examinations and jobs only. They should impart knowledge and skills that will equip students to participate in the workforce and contribute to both the society and economy.

“Teachers should play a crucial role in fostering a knowledge-based economy by equipping students with necessary skills and knowledge. The time has come for our students to develop ideas like their counterparts in countries such as Japan, Singapore and Israel,” he said.

Recalling the contribution of Odisha’s former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury, Suraj said the nation remembers him for his simplicity and dedication in helping the underprivileged and poor.

Among others, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany and MLAs of Angul, Pallahara and Chhendipada were present.