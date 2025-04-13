Panic in Odisha's Mayurbhanj as melanistic tiger spotted near human habitations

BARIPADA: Panic gripped residents of Bangiriposi and Badagaon areas in Mayurbhanj district after a sub-adult melanistic tiger was spotted roaming near human habitations over the past week.

The rare sighting, which occurred near the fringe areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), has triggered fear among locals. It started after a video showing the young melanistic tiger prowling through the forest went viral on social media.

Following the sighting, apprehensive villagers have been shutting their doors early and avoiding venturing out after evening to avoid any potential encounters with the big cat.

Deputy director of STR's south wildlife division Samrat Gowda confirmed that the tiger had been roaming in Bangiriposi and Badagaon areas under Baripada Forest Division for the last eight days. “Being a sub-adult, the animal is naturally curious and tends to roam, jump, and explore new areas in search of food,” he said.

Sources said 25 to 30 domestic animals, including goats and cattle, have been killed in the area over a few days, prompting swift action from the forest department. Security personnel have been deployed in the affected villages, and awareness campaigns are being carried out to inform locals about safety measures.