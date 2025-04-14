Notorious criminal injured in police encounter near Odisha's Sambalpur; crackdown on offenders intensified

SAMBALPUR: A notorious criminal was injured in an encounter with Sambalpur police near Rangiatikra village in the wee hours of Sunday.
The criminal, 34-year-old Sitaram Sarangi of Sargdihi village within Gobindpur police limits, sustained gunshot wound in the leg during the exchange of fire.
Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said on getting information about Sarangi’s location, a police team went to nab him. The criminal was found with four to five other persons. When the cops tried to arrest Sarangi at around 5.15 am, the latter opened fire at them. Police retaliated with controlled firing and injured the criminal in the left leg below the knee. However, his associates managed to flee.
He was initially admitted to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) Burla. Bhamoo said after the encounter, police recovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, one live round, two fired cartridges, a motorcycle without number plate and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the criminal. A scientific team visited the spot to examine the encounter site.
Police sources said Sarangi is a serial offender with over 25 criminal cases including dacoity, robbery and attempt to murder registered against him in different police stations in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.
He was released from Jharsuguda jail recently and resumed his criminal activities. He was also involved in a dacoity at a petrol pump in Gobindpur last week.
The SP said police have identified the associates of Sarangi who managed to escape during the raid. A manhunt has been launched to nab them. Further investigation is on.
IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said, “A special drive is underway to crack down on hardcore criminals who are continuing their activities and intimidating the public. Several such offenders have been identified, and action is being initiated against them. Sarangi’s arrest is part of this ongoing operation.”
Earlier, two youths involved in rape and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in Jharsuguda were injured in an encounter with police while being taken to court on Saturday.
Sheikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, in their early twenties, allegedly snatched the firearm from a police officer and opened fire at the cops. As the police retaliated, both the accused sustained gunshot wounds in their legs.