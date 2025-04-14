Tribal man kills brother with arrow over family dispute in Sundargarh; attempts to kill self

ROURKELA: A tribal man reportedly shot his brother dead with an arrow before trying to end his life at the remote and inaccessible Lunga village within Mohulpada police limits of Bonai sub-division, around 100 km from Rourkela, in Sundargarh district on Saturday.

Police said accused Santanu Munda (40) killed his elder brother Gahima Munda (45) over a petty family dispute before attempting suicide by consuming pesticide.

IIC of Mohulpada police station SC Pradhan said the siblings were not in good terms and used to fight frequently over trivial family issues. On the fateful day, a quarrel broke out between the two brothers inside their house when other family members were away for work. The fight turned ugly when Santanu in a fit of rage shot Gahima with an arrow in his stomach below the left ribcage.

Pradhan said despite being injured, Gahima chased the accused to some distance. Santanu then hit Gahima’s head with the bow several times before escaping. Gahima forcefully removed the arrow from his stomach, thereby widening the injury and causing further damage to the wound. Subsequently, he died on the spot due to profuse bleeding combined with the injuries on his head.

The IIC said after running away from the spot, Santanu consumed pesticide to commit suicide. However, he was rescued by locals and admitted to Bonai sub-divisional hospital. The accused has recovered from the effects of poison and would be arrested for murder. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy on Sunday. Further investigation is underway, Pradhan added.