DPR of Upper Indravati PSP gets CEA approval in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the detailed project reports (DPRs) of six hydro pumped storage projects (PSPs) of about 7.5 gigawatt (GW) including the 600 mega watt Upper Indravati project in Kalahandi district of the state.

The CEA has made the appraisal process transparent through the portal “Jalvi Store”. The DPR for appraisal has been made shorter, check list has been provided for ease of submission of chapters to appraising agency and many more such initiatives.

The state government has approved three pump storage projects which are expected to generate a total of 1,700 MW of power. The projects are 600 MW Upper Indravati PSP in Kalahandi district, 600 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput and 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri district.

The CEA has made an ambitious plan to approve at least 13 more PSPs of about 22 GW capacity in 2025-26. Most of these PSPs are targeted to be commissioned in four years and latest by 2030, official sources said.

The state government has also identified 45 places for PSP projects out of which, 10 are planned to be implemented by various PSUs. In the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, Telangana’s Sangamam Power Project Company signed an MoU with the state government for setting up of 1,000 MW PSP at Sunki in Koraput district.