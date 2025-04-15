Schemes for boat safety, homestays to be revised in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The government is all set to revise its schemes for replacing the old and traditional tourist boats operating in Chilika and other water bodies with modern and safer vessels, and establishment of homestays in the state.

While the Tourism department had come out with a scheme for ‘Upgradation to FRP boats in Odisha’ in 2021, it has decided to revise the scheme this year and proposed it in its annual plan for 2025-26.

Under the scheme, the department incentivises the upgradation of tourist boats being operated at key tourist destinations like Chilika to enhance the safety and comfort of tourists. The scheme which is valid from 2020-2025, will be revised to bring in more boat operators under its purview, both registered and unregistered, officials said.

Officials added that most boats used currently are traditional wooden boats that are not complaint with safety guidelines issued by the National Institute of Disaster Management. The scheme incentivises replacement of the registered wooden boats with Indian Register Class (IRC) compliant fibre reinforced polymer (FRP) boats by providing 50 per cent subsidy on its capital cost.

Similarly, the department has also decided to rework the homestay establishment scheme which was also framed in 2021. The scheme, which was started to bridge the demand gap in availability of tourist accommodations, had led to letting out of many properties as homestays but the house owners violated the guidelines.

Officials said the scheme is being revamped to provide unique cultural experiences to tourists which was the primary objective of homestays.