Tribal festival Chaitra Parab celebrated in Koraput district

JEYPORE: Chaitra Parab has kicked off in Koraput district with tribal communities involved in series of cultural and traditional rituals.

Referred as the Nuakhai of tribal communities, the festival is celebrated over 10 days. Four days ago, the communities of Paraja, Kondh, Bhatra, Penthia, Soura, Bhumiya, Gadava and other tribes began the festival by eating mangoes and offering new grains at the village altar.

During the celebrations, the communities participate in cultural events and community feasts. All village activities including agricultural work have come to a halt and will resume after the festival ends.

“Chaitra Parab is one of the important tribal festivals of our community in a year where all members take rest, feast and take part in cultural programmes in the village,” said Dukhu Pujari, head of Dhanpur in Jeypore block.