Two killed after DJ vehicle touches high tension wire in Odisha

BHADRAK: Two persons died and 11 others suffered burn injuries after a DJ vehicle came in contact with an 11 kv high-voltage power line during a religious procession in Nuananda village within Tihidi police limits here on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as Sarat Mahalik of Arasa and Muna Mahalik of Hatuaari village in Tihidi block. The tragic mishap took place during Patua Jatra procession near Mangala temple in Nuananda.

Sources said a large number of villagers were part of the procession which was being taken out from Nuananda to the ground near Mangala temple. Eyewitnesses said during the procession, the towering DJ setup became entangled in the overhead cable, sending a powerful electric current through the crowd.

People standing near the DJ vehicle were electrocuted and suffered severe burns. They were rushed to Tihidi hospital and shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Bhadrak where Sarat and Muna were pronounced dead. One of the injured was later shifted SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened.

A participant of the procession Subash Das said organisers of the procession had secured prior clearance from the local electricity authorities. However, the high-tension wire near the temple was not de-energised despite assurances.

On being informed about the mishap, Bhadrak collector Dillip Routray, additional district magistrate Saroj Dutta and sub-collector Saurabh Chakrabarty visited the DHH to oversee the treatment of the injured. Routray said, “Preliminary findings suggest a possible lapse in coordination as electricity supply had been terminated along the main bazaar route but not in the temple vicinity. I have asked the Bhadrak SP to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.”

The collector further informed that the festival, which was underway near the temple ground, has been stopped. Police have seized the DJ vehicle.

On Tuesday, state BJP president Manmohan Samal met the grieving families and offered his condolences.