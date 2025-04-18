NIT-Rourkela selected as PAIR hub under Anusandhan Foundation's research initiative

ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) has been selected as one of the seven hub institutions under the prestigious Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) programme of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) of the Central government.

It is the only NIT across the country and only hub institute from eastern India to earn the recognition. The PAIR initiative is a transformative step toward fostering a collaborative, inclusive and high-impact research ecosystem across higher education institutions in India. It is designed to enhance the research capabilities of institutions where research is currently at a nascent stage but holds significant potential.

Out of 30 proposals evaluated nationally, only seven institutes were selected for funding in the first phase. Besides the NIT-R, the other selected institutions are three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and two Central Universities.

NIT-R was selected after a rigorous review process and a final presentation before the apex review committee in Bengaluru. The presentation was led by NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao along with senior faculty members Prof SK Pratihar, Prof HB Sahu, Prof SK Behera and others.

In its first phase, the PAIR programme focuses on institutions with demonstrable or promising research potential while also ensuring regional diversity. Each PAIR comprises one hub and a network of seven spoke institutions to promote interdisciplinary collaboration on nationally-relevant research themes aiming to deliver tangible and measurable outcomes.