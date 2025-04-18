Odisha to invest Rs 28,355 crore in Kendrapara for industries, tourism, medical college

KENDRAPARA: The state government has decided to establish four major industries in the coastal district with an investment of around Rs 28,355 crore, said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the Jambudweep Mahotsav at the seaside village of Ramanagar in Mahakalpada block, Swain said the district will soon play a crucial role in the industrial and economic landscape of the state. Works are underway to set up the steel plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) in Mahakalpada.

“To harness the district’s potential, the government is focusing on enhancing infrastructure and positioning it as a national and global industrial hub. We are keen to foster strong partnerships between MSMEs and large industries, ensuring a vibrant and thriving industrial ecosystem. Without Kendrapara’s development, Odisha and India will not progress,” he said.

The minister further informed that the 149-year-old historic Hukitola building on Jambu island will be developed by the Tourism department. This building on the lonely island is covered with mangrove forest and has great potential for tourism development. It is related to the great maritime history of Odisha.

Besides, the 188-year-old False Point lighthouse is another heritage monument. It sits majestically on Batighar island near the coast. Despite being one of the oldest lighthouses of the sub-continent, it is not connected with road due to which tourists depend on country boats to reach the place. The state government will soon build a bridge over Nasi river at Kharinashi to connect the lighthouse to the mainland, said Swain, who also holds the Skill Development and Technical Education portfolio.