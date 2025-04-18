Two inter-district criminals injured in police encounter on NH-55 near Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two inter-district criminals sustained injuries in an encounter with police on NH-55 near Indranipatna village within Choudwar police limits late on Wednesday night.

Police said the duo, Sangram Rout (34) alias Katas and Subhranshu Parida alias Jubula (32) are members of a well-organised inter-district gang involved in crimes like robbery, dacoity, bombing and other heinous offences. They have sustained bullet injuries on their legs and are currently undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital here.

Acting on a tip-off, Choudwar police and special squad carried out a joint raid at around 11.40 pm to apprehend the duo. “Seeing police chasing them, the miscreants opened fire at them. However, since they refused to surrender and continued firing, the police team opened controlled fire in order to immobilise them. Three police personnel have also been injured in the incident,” said a senior police officer.

While Katas is involved in 17 criminal cases, as many as 49 criminal cases are pending against Jubula in different police stations across the state.

Two 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols, two rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition, five empty cartridges and a Bajaj Pulsar bike were seized from them, the officer added.