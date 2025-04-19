BJD was defeated in 2024 election as it failed to counter the false narrative of BJP: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said BJD lost the 2024 election with a narrow margin, though the party got more popular votes, as it could not effectively counter the false narrative of the BJP.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at the Sankha Bhawan here after being elected as the BJD president for ninth consecutive time, the former chief minister said that even now, creating a false narrative is the main strategy against the BJD.

“We should be aggressive in exposing this false narrative especially in social media,” he said and advised the leaders to strongly improve the party’s social media presence. “Technology should be used to tell facts and without technology we can not reach out to people,” he added.

The BJD president said that he has full faith in the party workers. “They will give a befitting reply to lies. We will take the message of our service to every village and city of Odisha,” he added.

Stating that BJD’s organisational strength should not be underestimated, Naveen said that the grassroots level workers are the real asset of the party. BJD’s strength is based on the policies and ideology of the party, he said and added that the it will continue to serve the people whether in power or not.

Naveen said that empowerment of all sections of people including women, farmers, youths, workers, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes is the focus of the BJD. The party has always fought for the interest of people of Odisha and continue to do so in future also, he added.

Stating that the BJD rule in the state between 2000 to 2024 was the golden period of development for Odisha, Naveen said the Odisha became the ideal of other states because of its pioneering role in many fields. He thanked the party leaders and workers for allowing him to serve the party as president of BJD. He paid tributes to Biju Patnaik and said his ideals have always shown the way to the party.