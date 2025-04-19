Jain idol of Rishabhanatha stolen from Koraput village on International Heritage Day

KORAPUT/JEYPORE : An ancient Jain idol of immense cultural and spiritual significance was reportedly stolen from the historic open-air temple in the cut-off village of Kechla within Koraput Sadar police limits in the wee hours of Friday.

Incidentally, the theft took place on the occasion of International Heritage Day, a day focused on celebrating and protecting cultural heritage.

The incident sent shockwaves through the local tribal community as the stolen idol of Rishabhanatha, the first Jain Tirthankar, was the largest among the seven idols worshipped in the temple. Worth of the idol, worshipped by locals for generations, is estimated to be crores of rupees in the market.

Sources said, the idols were preserved by the rulers of Jeypore kingdom in a temple in Kechla village. Over the course of time, the shrine and the idols were submerged in Kolab reservoir. However, local tribals recovered the seven idols from water and worshipped them under trees.

Locals claimed miscreants used a car to commit the theft as tyre marks were found near the shrine. “The stolen idol has been our main deity for as long as anyone can remember. It is more than a symbol of worship; it’s the soul of our village,” said a resident of Kechla.