Protest against Rourkela Steel Plant's new railway line turns fatal, one dead

ROURKELA: An agitation against a new railway line project of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) at Barkani, about 7 km from Bisra Square in Rourkela, turned fatal as one man died and another was injured after jumping before a JCB excavator on Saturday.

Sources said local villagers, who have been protesting the railway line work, had physically prevented workers from kick-starting the construction of the line from RSP to Dumerta via Barkani on Friday.

The incident took place when the work was about to resume with police support on Saturday and the irate villagers obstructed the slowly approaching excavator vehicle. A commotion ensued following which an agitator Eto Ekka (37) died after coming under the wheels of the excavator, while another agitator was injured after being hit by the excavator’s front bucket. The injured agitator was rushed to hospital by police.

Sources said the situation flared up with angry protesters resorting to stone pelting on police and administrative officers following the death of the agitator, leaving at least 11, including eight policemen, one executive magistrate, excavator driver and others injured. Among the injured was Bisra additional tehsildar Purushottam Naik who was deputed as executive magistrate.

The situation continued to be extremely tense with villagers detaining the body at the spot, while additional police forces guarded the locality. The protesting villagers demanded senior authorities of the government and Sundargarh district administration to come to the spot and settle the pending land acquisition issues of the RSP lingering for decades. They also demanded compensation for the deceased agitator and action against those responsible for his death.