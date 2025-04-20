Inter-district theft racket busted, four arrested in Odisha

BARGARH: Police on Saturday busted a theft racket operating across Bargarh and Sambalpur districts and arrested four persons involved in a series of house break-ins and property thefts.
The accused have been identified as Rinku Bhoi (25), Sushant Tandi (37), Ganga Hanuman (25), and Jagannath Dash (37), all hailing from different police limits within Bargarh district.
Police seized a large cache of stolen items from their possession, including three LED televisions, two speakers, 13 sarees, a laptop, a mobile phone, silver articles (including Lakshmi and Ganesh idols weighing 925 gram), gold ornaments weighing 3.550 gram, as well as a two-wheeler and a car used in the crimes.
Briefing mediapersons, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said police began investigation after receiving complaint from one K Savitri (50) of New Khairpali, Chakuli Farm within Attabira police limits. Savitri reported that on the intervening night of April 8 and 9, unknown miscreants broke into her house and stole 2 kg silver ornaments, 6 gram of gold jewellery, and Rs 30,000 cash.
Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 331(4) and 305 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched by the Attabira IIC. Using local sources and technical intelligence, the police team successfully tracked down the accused and recovered a significant portion of the stolen property.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing thefts in various areas within Bijepur Rural, and Town police limits in Bargarh district, as well as Jujumura, Naktideul, and Rairakhol police stations in Sambalpur district. Meanwhile, Ganga and Rinku admitted to stealing Samsung LED TVs from several schools including those in Betagarh, Purunagarh, Luhapank, Kutasingha, Hemamura, Angarpada, Sisupama, Dimirikuda, Daincha and Terbeda in Sambalpur district between September 2024 and February 2025, in collaboration with one Mahesh Sharma.
Meena said Rinku and Ganga are history-sheeters with eight cases registered against the former in Bargarh and 17 cases against the latter in both Bargarh and Sambalpur. Further investigation is underway.