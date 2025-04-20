Inter-district theft racket busted, four arrested in Odisha

BARGARH: Police on Saturday busted a theft racket operating across Bargarh and Sambalpur districts and arrested four persons involved in a series of house break-ins and property thefts.

The accused have been identified as Rinku Bhoi (25), Sushant Tandi (37), Ganga Hanuman (25), and Jagannath Dash (37), all hailing from different police limits within Bargarh district.

Police seized a large cache of stolen items from their possession, including three LED televisions, two speakers, 13 sarees, a laptop, a mobile phone, silver articles (including Lakshmi and Ganesh idols weighing 925 gram), gold ornaments weighing 3.550 gram, as well as a two-wheeler and a car used in the crimes.

Briefing mediapersons, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said police began investigation after receiving complaint from one K Savitri (50) of New Khairpali, Chakuli Farm within Attabira police limits. Savitri reported that on the intervening night of April 8 and 9, unknown miscreants broke into her house and stole 2 kg silver ornaments, 6 gram of gold jewellery, and Rs 30,000 cash.