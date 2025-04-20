Land for hotel project falls within Similipal ESZ, faces opposition over environmental concerns

BHUBANESWAR: The 100 acre land at Laxmiposi village in Shamakhunta tehsil of Mayurbhanj district, where the state government has reportedly planned to take up a hotel project, comes under the Similipal eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) and Balidiha Reserve Forest.

As per the report of Baripada Forest Division, submitted to Shamakhunta tehsildar in February this year, the areal distance of plot no 138 in Laxmiposi village - the plot on which 93.28 acre patch of the said land exists - is at zero distance from the ESZ of Similipal Tiger Reserve and 680 metre away from Balidiha reserve forest.

The feasibility report of the revenue inspector, Balidiha, submitted to Shamakhunta tehsildar in June last year, also states that the farthest point of the 93.28 acre land, proposed to be alienated in favour of IDCO, is within 700 metre from the boundary of the STR and falls within the ESZ of the tiger reserve.