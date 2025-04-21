Pregnant woman allegedly tortured, killed over dowry in Rajnagar; two detained

KENDRAPARA: Rajnagar police on Sunday detained a 28-year-old man for allegedly torturing and killing his pregnant wife over dowry in Balisahipatana here on Sunday.

The accused is Deepak Das (28) of Balisahipatana. IIC Naresh Sahoo said Deepak’s uncle Ajay Das (45) was also detained in connection with the death of his wife Kalpana Parida (26) of Nalapahi village in Aul.

Sahoo said Kalpana and Deepak got married last year. Kalpana was nine months pregnant when she died under mysterious circumstances on Friday. The next day, Kalpana’s father Jayaram Parida lodged a complaint with police alleging that his daughter was being tortured by her husband over dowry since their marriage. She was reportedly strangled to death by Deepak and his uncle.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 85, 80 (2), 351/4 and 103 of BNS and section 4 of the Dowry Prevention Act. The accused duo has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway, the IIC added.