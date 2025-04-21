Protest over rail project intensifies in Rourkela as tribals sit with deceased’s body for second day

ROURKELA: Braving the scorching heat, tribals continued to stage agitation at Barkani near Bondamunda for the second consecutive day on Sunday with the body of a protestor who was crushed to death after allegedly jumping in front of a moving JCB excavator to stop work on the new rail line project of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Protesting the new double railway line of RSP, the tribals have been sitting at the agitation site for more than 32 hours with the body of Eto Ekka (37), which has started showing signs of decomposition. Their chief demands include settlement of pending displacement issues of RSP and South Eastern Railway (SER) over the land acquired at Bondamunda nearly seven decades back.

On Saturday, some of the protestors had jumped in front of an excavator engaged by SER to start work on the new rail line. While Ekka was killed, another agitator escaped with injuries. Ekka’s death flared up the situation as the protesters resorted to stone pelting and also clashed with police. At least 18 people including eight policemen and an additional tehsildar were injured in the violence.

On Sunday, Rajgangpur MLA of Congress CS Raazen Ekka, BJD’s Birmitrapur MLA Rohit Joseph Tirkey, former RN Pali legislator and Rourkela BJD president Halu Mundari and JMM leader Letha Tirkey joined the agitation.