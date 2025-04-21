Three arrested for illegal sand mining

KENDRAPARA: Three persons were arrested on charges of illegal sand mining at Chata village within Nikirai police limits in Kendrapara on Sunday.

The accused are Tutu Kumar Sethi (32) of Madanpur village, Sk Answar Ali (36) of Mirzapur and Umakanta Jena (37) of Sipura. Three sand-laden trucks were seized from them.

Nikarai IIC Padmalaya Pradhan said the accused were involved in illegal sand mining on Mahanadi and Chitrotpala river beds without obtaining permission from the administration.

Residents of Chata said sand mining is rampant in several villages including Baspur, Karilopatna, Aitapur, Jalapoka, Bahakhandia and Karandia. They said illegal sand mining cases have increased during summer as it is difficult to extract sand from the river beds during monsoon. The sand mafia hoard as much sand as possible during the summer and then sell it at an inflated price during the rainy season, the villagers claimed.

Kendrapara ADM Nilu Mohapatra said the administration is carrying out raids in areas where illegal sand mining is taking place and strict action is being taken against the offenders. “We stopped many illegal sand quarries in the district recently. People engaged in quarrying business have been asked to obtain environmental clearance from the government before lifting sand,” he added.