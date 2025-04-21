Veteran CPI leader Dibakar Nayak passes away at 72

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran communist leader and former secretary of Odisha unit of CPI Dibakar Nayak passed away on Sunday. He was 72.

Nayak was ailing for some time and breathed his last at the CPI state headquarters Bhagawati Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expresed grief on his demise and prayed for eternal peace of his soul. Offering his condolences, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said Nayak’s invaluable contribution in the field of social service will always be remembered.

Leaders of different political parties including BJD coordination committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra, senior MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain and CPM leader Janardan Pati paid floral tributes to the departed soul at the Bhagawati Bhawan.

Nayak had started his political career as a member of the AISF, the student wing of CPI. He was also a former editor of ‘Naya Dunia’, the monthly publication of CPI.

His body was taken to his ancestral village Sendatira in Bhadrak district for conduct of the last rites.