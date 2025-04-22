Three held for duping youths on promise of giving jobs in Israel

BHUBANESWAR : Three persons including two Maharashtra natives were arrested on Sunday for allegedly cheating gullible unemployed youths on the promise of providing them employment in Israel.

Police came to know of the scam after being alerted by the protector of emigrants of the Ministry of External Affairs Sunil Kumar Sah that a fake job interview was underway at a hotel in Kharavela Nagar here.

On receiving the information, police raided the hotel and nabbed the three accused - Babulahari Gouda (42) of Ganjam, and Mahesh Ramchandra Lokhande (45) and Kiran Shashikant Ghumre (51) of Mumbai from the spot. The trio had allegedly posted fake job advertisements to lure the unemployed youths of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said Gouda stayed in Mumbai and the other two accused are his friends. Around 15 job aspirants were present in the hotel when police reached the area for a raid.