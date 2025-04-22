Two police personnel killed, one injured after sand-laden Hyva truck rams into PCR van in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two police personnel were killed and a home guard sustained critical injuries after a speeding sand-laden Hyva truck rammed into a Police Control Room (PCR) van on the Mahanadi embankment road near Gatiroutpatana under the CRRI police limit on April 22.

The deceased have been identified as Jagannath Mahali (40) of Kishan Nagar locality and Lokanath Sabar (38) of Gunupur in Rayagada district.

Mahali was reportedly driving the PCR van.

Deceased individual Sabar is a member of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF).

Home guard Pabitra Mohan Sethi (45) of Chhatia in Jajpur district was seriously injured in the mishap. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

The tragic incident occurred when the PCR van of the CRRI police station was conducting routine patrolling at around 4.45 am.