Two police personnel killed, one injured after sand-laden Hyva truck rams into PCR van in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Two police personnel were killed and a home guard sustained critical injuries after a speeding sand-laden Hyva truck rammed into a Police Control Room (PCR) van on the Mahanadi embankment road near Gatiroutpatana under the CRRI police limit on April 22.
The deceased have been identified as Jagannath Mahali (40) of Kishan Nagar locality and Lokanath Sabar (38) of Gunupur in Rayagada district.
Mahali was reportedly driving the PCR van.
Deceased individual Sabar is a member of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF).
Home guard Pabitra Mohan Sethi (45) of Chhatia in Jajpur district was seriously injured in the mishap. He was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.
The tragic incident occurred when the PCR van of the CRRI police station was conducting routine patrolling at around 4.45 am.
Sources said the speeding sand-laden Hyva truck hit a stationary PRC van, which fell from 30 feet height in the road behind the Hanuman temple.
After hitting the PCR van, the sand-laden truck lost balance, skidded off the road. On being informed, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.
A JCB machine was engaged to remove the sand from the Hyva truck. Later, with the help of another rescue vehicle, the Hyva truck was lifted.
The fire service personnel were pressed into service, and the bodies of the deceased were recovered. The injured home guard was rescued with the help of a gas cutter from the badly mangled PCR van.
The driver of the Hyva truck, Singhu Soren of Sansoi Road in Jamshedpur has been detained.
He is being interrogated in connection with the incident, said a senior police officer.