Mob lynches man on sorcery charge in Odisha's Rayagada, attacks police team

BERHAMPUR: A 52-year-old man was beaten to death by a large group of people in Padmapur town of Rayagada district on suspicion of practising black magic in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The mob also attacked a police team, led by Padmapur IIC Dharanidhar Pradhan, as it attempted to rescue the victim, Bhairab Sahu who belonged to Hatapada street. It vandalised the police vehicle and assaulted the officers. IIC Pradhan sustained head injuries and was admitted to Padmapur hospital.

So far, 28 people, including seven minors, have been arrested for their involvement in the incident.

According to sources, the villagers started suspecting Sahu of practising black magic after the death of a 32-year-old man last month. The man had reportedly been behaving abnormally days before his death and claimed he was under the influence of a sorcerer.

Police said, the villagers accused Sahu, who worshipped Goddess Kali, of being responsible and a kangaroo court was convened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. During the meeting, a mob forcibly dragged Sahu out of his house, declared him a sorcerer, and began attacking him before he could defend himself. Some locals alerted the police, prompting a team from Padmapur police station to rush to the spot.

However, the mob grew violent, attacked the police team and vandalised their vehicle following which Gunupur sub-divisional police officer Babuli Nayak rushed to the spot with armed police force. By that time, the mob had stopped assaulting Sahu, who was lying motionless on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Rayagada Additional SP Amulya Dhar arrived in Padmapur on Tuesday morning along with three platoons of armed police. So far, 28 people have been arrested and further investigation is on, police said.

Currently, the situation is under control, police said. In the past, a similar killing had taken place in nearby Jumuruguda village where a woman was murdered over sorcery suspicion and a case was registered against over one hundred villagers.