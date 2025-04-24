Mob attempts to vandalise house over black magic suspicion; 28 arrested, last rites shifted amid protests

BERHAMPUR: Tension continued to prevail in Padmapur town of Rayagada district on Wednesday as locals didn’t allow the last rites of the 52-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising black magic.

Irate residents also tried to vandalise the house of Bhairab Sahu in Hatapada street but were prevented by police. Bhairab was beaten to death by a mob in the wee hours of Tuesday on sorcery suspicion. The mob also attacked a police team which attempted to rescue the victim.

Bhairab’s body was handed over to his family on Tuesday after postmortem. However, local residents opposed the cremation following which family members shifted his body to Nandigan village in Chikiti block of Ganjam where the last rites were eventually performed.

Sources said three platoons of armed police have been deployed in the village. Police conducted flag marches in the area on Tuesday evening and Wednesday to ensure law and order.

Police have booked two separate cases against 60 people, one related to the murder of Bhairab and the other concerning the attack on police personnel. A total of 28 people, including seven minors, have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Following the arrests, the menfolk of the village have reportedly fled their homes to avoid police action.