Sambalpur reels under intense heatwave, normal life affected

SAMBALPUR: As mercury continues to soar across Odisha, Sambalpur is battling an intense heatwave with the district recording a temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In the past week, temperature has been consistently hovering between 40 and 44 degrees C in Sambalpur, prompting the district administration to ramp up measures to prevent heatstroke incidents.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Sujata Rani Mishra said special wards for sunstroke patients have been set up in different hospitals. “A six-bed unit is now operational at the district headquarters hospital. Similar wards comprising two to four beds have also been set up in primary and community health centres,” she said.

These wards have been equipped with air conditioners/coolers and stocked with ORS packets and IV saline. Nodal officers have been appointed to oversee operations at these wards.