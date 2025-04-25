Centre to redevelop key railway stations in Odisha's KBK region for over Rs 275 crore

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push towards regional development and infrastructure modernisation in Odisha, the Indian Railways has launched a comprehensive redevelopment initiative under the Amrit Station Scheme for key railway stations across the KBK (Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput) districts at an investment of over Rs 275 crore.

The stations identified for redevelopment under the scheme include Balangir at an investment of Rs 18 crore, Titlagarh at Rs 35.79 crore, Kantabanji at Rs 33.87 crore, Kesinga at Rs 20.85 crore, Bhawanipatna at Rs 18.83 crore, Rayagada at Rs 41.40 crore, Muniguda at Rs 20.16 crore, Koraput at Rs 21.20 crore, Jeypore at Rs 17.94 crore, Damanjodi at Rs 14.46 crore, Harishankar Road at Rs 16.66 crore and Khariar Road at Rs 16.25 crore.

The scope of work and estimation for Gunupur railway station is also being worked out, railway officials said.

They said the project aims to revolutionise rail infrastructure in the region by equipping the selected stations with modern passenger amenities, sustainable design, and enhanced accessibility.

The infrastructure modernisation under the scheme includes redesigned station buildings with better waiting lounges, upgraded ticketing systems, and improved platform surfaces.

The scheme also focuses on the use of green building techniques, solar energy solutions, water conservation systems, and waste management practices at the railway stations.

It also includes high-speed Wi-Fi, digital information boards, clean and modern toilets, state-of-the-art security systems, and improved catering facilities. The project will be implemented in phases, with timely execution being a top priority, railway officials said.