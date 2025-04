DHENKANAL: A history-sheeter was injured in an encounter with Sadar police at Saunlia forest near Mangalpur village in Dhenkanal in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accused, Debashis Behera (29) of Godisahi village within Kamakhyanagar police limits, suffered injury in his leg and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Behera reportedly has 18 robbery and attempt to murder cases registered against him in Dhenkanal district.

Additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said police were informed that Behera along with two associates was planning to attack and rob a businessman at Saunlia forest. A police team led by SI Pradip Ranjan Patra rushed to the spot at around 4.30 am and found the trio at a secluded place in the forest.

When asked to surrender, Behera took out his pistol and shot at the police. The SI retaliated and Behera suffered bullet injury in his right leg. However, his associates managed to escape, Pradhan added.