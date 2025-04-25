Odisha CM Majhi doubles uniform allowance, duty incentives for cops

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the Home department proposal for increasing the allowances and incentives of police personnel.

The government will double the uniform allowances for police personnel ranging from constables to inspectors. The revised dress allowances of inspectors will be `8,600 per annum up from `4,300 earlier.

Similarly, the annual uniform allowances of sub-inspectors and assistance sub-inspectors will increase from `4,200 to `8,400 while the allowances of havildars, constables and sepoys will be `10,000 up from `5,000. The Special Striking Force personnel will now get `11,800 per annum as against the existing `5,900.

The uniform allowances of personnel and officers of equivalent ranks will remain the same. The annual extra duty incentive for constables, sepoys and equivalent ranks has been been increased to a maximum of `25,000, while havildars and equivalent ranks will get a maximum incentive of `30,000 per annum.

The chief minister directed police personnel to work efficiently and strive to improve the law and order situation in the state. He advised police personnel to live up to the expectations and trust of the people and contribute to making Odisha a model state in terms of peace and order.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of prompt assistance to the helpless, ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals, efficient handling of FIRs at all police stations, including immediate registration and timely investigation.

“The state government is committed to making the state police force efficient and disciplined. The government has decided to create 16,059 new posts in addition to the existing 16,000 vacant positions in the state police force,” Majhi said.

In order to improve efficiency of the state police, Majhi expected that best practices adopted by other states need to be replicated.

Director general of police YB Khurania expressed gratitude to the chief minister for the recent initiatives taken by the state government to strengthen various departments of the police force.