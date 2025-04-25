Surgeons remove knife piece stuck in youth's chest for three years after unexpected discovery in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a complex surgery, a team of doctors at cardio-thoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department in MKCG medical college and hospital removed a piece of a knife stuck in the chest of a youth since last 3 years.

Twenty-two-year-old Santosh Das of Kabisuryanagar was admitted to the CTVS department on April 19 due to chest pain and blood in his cough. Subsequently, an X-ray detected a piece of a knife in his right side chest. On being questioned, Santosh said that while working in Bengaluru in 2022, he was stabbed on the left side of his neck by a local during a brawl. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, the piece of knife was not detected and he returned to his native after recovery.

He led a normal life without the knowledge of the piece of knife stuck in his chest. However, in 2024 he tested positive for tuberculosis and has been on antitubercular therapy since last nine months. Last week, he developed severe chest pain with blood in his cough after which he was admitted to MKCG MCH.

CT scan and bronchoscopy report showed the knife piece stuck in his chest and a surgery was conducted by head of the CTVS department Prof Sarada Dash. “The broken knife piece of 8 cm was retrieved from the right side lung and the patient is stable and undergoing treatment in ICU of CTVS department,” said Prof Dash.