DGP reviews law and order in Rourkela, anti-Naxal op along Odisha-Jharkhand border

ROURKELA: DGP YB Khurania took stock of the law and order situation in Rourkela police district and reviewed the anti-Naxal operation along the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Monday.

Briefing the media here, Khurania said he held discussion on the steps taken for implementation of the three new criminal laws. The CCTV project of Rourkela Smart City Ltd is being implemented for long and yet to be made operational. “I discussed the project status and the deadline by which it can be operationalised. Discussion was also held on requirements of the Rourkela police district. Steps would be taken to meet them in the current financial year,” he said.

The DGP further informed that discussion was held with senior police and CRPF officers of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand regarding anti-Naxal operation along the border including the ground status of Maoist activities and need for joint operation.

He also interacted with IICs, SDPOs and ASPs of the police district and held comprehensive discussions on different issues including crime, law and order, working style and steps to be taken in coming days for police modernisation.

Khurania said Odisha police now has about 16,500 vacancies. Recruitment of armed constables is underway and likely to be completed in a month. The ongoing process for recruitment of police sub-inspectors is likely to be over in a fortnight. Subsequently, recruitment to other constable posts would be taken up.

He said a total of 12 Pakistani nationals in the state have been issued quit India notices. One of them has already been deported while the rest are under police watch. “Police are waiting for further instruction about other Pakistani nationals who are on long-term visas or have applied for long-term visas,” the DGP added.

Among others, IG (Northern Range) and additional in-charge of Western Range Himanshu Lal and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani were present.

This was Khurania’s second visit to Rourkela in 24 days to review the law and order scenario after his earlier tour to the city on April 4.