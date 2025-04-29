Poacher held with hunting gear in Kuldiha sanctuary

BALASORE: Forest staff of Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary arrested a man with a country-made gun and hunting equipment during patrolling on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Madha Singh (44), a resident of Jamapada village under Soro police limits in Balasore district.

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Diganta Sovan Chand said that Singh was caught at Baulagadia under Panchalingeswar section while he had entered the forest area to allegedly hunt animals. “During the search a country-made gun loaded with bullet, black and red explosive powder, bill hook and match box was seized from his possession,” he said.

The accused will be prosecuted under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The officials are investigating the accused’s details over involvement of any animal poaching activity.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have urged the Forest department to install artificial intelligence cameras in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary as part of protection measures. The department is reportedly planning to initially install 25 AI cameras in the sanctuary.

Similipal National Park has 100 AI cameras as protection management with an additional 150 cameras currently being installed to prevent the entry of poachers.