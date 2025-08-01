Junior college in Sundargarh district bans weird haircuts, skin-fit dress

ROURKELA: The management of Panchayat Samiti College, a government-aided junior college in Balishankara block of Sundargarh district, has cautioned students against sporting unconventional haircuts or wearing skin-fit uniforms.

The restrictions have been placed, according to the college authorities, to make the campus disciplined and improve the academic environment. A signboard has put up at the entrance as a reminder of the decision.

For effective enforcement, the college administration has roped in guardians who are more than happy about it, while almost all students have spontaneously welcomed the move.

Principal Kulamani Sahu said the college has been enforcing disciplinary measures since long and decided to enforce it strictly even as parents readily gave their consent. Many parents were worried their adolescent wards often returned home with unconventional haircuts, he said.

“It is observed that only a handful of students with little or no focus on study resort to gimmicks like sporting unconventional hairstyle, wearing narrow or tight clothing and ride motorbikes with crazy noises,” he said adding, such students influence the mind of innocent and gullible children and ruin the academic environment. Sahu asserted that it was essential to nip indiscipline in the bud and once a sense of discipline is instilled, it is easier to help students focus on academics.

Nitin Minz, a student welcomed the move and said, all students are happy with the decision.