No July salary for Mahanga block staff for skipping duty

CUTTACK: The Cuttack district administration has withheld the July month salaries of all employees of Mahanga block for unauthorised absence from duty.

The action comes after the staff remained absent on July 26 (fourth Saturday being a holiday) despite the collector’s order to all block level employees to be present at the respective offices due to the forecast of heavy rain. Acting on the direction of the collector, chief development officer-cum-executive officer, zilla parishad, Cuttack, Prasant Kumar Nayak issued instruction for stopping the salary due to employees’ absence during an emergency and also non-compliance with biometric attendance protocols.

“As per the order of collector and district magistrate, Cuttack, all offices in Cuttack district had remained open on July 26 and all officers and staffs were directed to remain present at their respective headquarters on that day. But none of the staff of your office were found to be present at their headquarter on the same date.

It is further informed that during hearing of public grievance at Mahanga block, collector had instructed to install biometric device in your office which has not been installed yet,” stated Nayak in his letter to BDO Mahanga.

Hence, salary for the month of July of all staff of Mahanga block is not to be drawn until further order, the letter added.