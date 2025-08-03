History-sheeter injured in encounter in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A history-sheeter was reportedly injured in an exchange of fire with the police in Berhampur on Saturday morning. This is the first police encounter in the Berhampur police district in nearly a decade.

The accused, Sunil Nahak (27), sustained a bullet injury on his left leg and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. A country-made pistol, three live rounds, two used cartridges, and Rs 21,000 in cash were recovered from Sunil.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Sunil was involved in a series of chain snatching cases reported under Nimakhandi, Gopalpur, and Golanthara police limits over the past few weeks.

Around 10 days ago, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire on a 35-year-old woman while she was returning home with her two children and snatched her gold chain. A special police team was subsequently formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of two suspects near Pitatali around 5:30 am on Saturday, DSP Bibekanda Swain and his team rushed to the location. Upon spotting the police, Sunil reportedly fired two rounds at the official vehicle. In retaliation, police opened fire, injuring him, while his associate managed to escape.

Police said that Sunil, a native of the Kabisuryanagar in the district, is wanted in over 20 criminal cases, including charges of murder, dacoity, extortion, and snatching. A new case has been registered against him at Golanthara police station.

“Sunil will face legal action after being discharged from the hospital. A search operation has been launched for the absconding accused,” the SP added.