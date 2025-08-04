BJD, Congress take on govt for Assembly session delay

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday raised questions on the delay in convening the monsoon session of the Assembly by the state government.
Deputy Opposition chief whip Pratap Deb alleged the state government was deliberately deferring the session to escape the heat over recent incidents of crime against women.
The gangrape of a girl student at Gopalpur sea beach, self-immolation of a 20-year-old girl student of FM (Autonomous) college in Balasore and the Balanga incident in Puri district have raised serious concerns over the state of women and their safety. The government does not want to face the Opposition on these issues, he said.
Deb said the monsoon session is generally convened by the government between July last week and August second week. “The situation was was different in 2024 as a new government had taken over and the session was convened on September 11. This year there is no such issue, he said. The BJD leader also expressed apprehension that the government could skip the monsoon session entirely and go for winter session later on to allow the situation to cool down. “The House should meet 60 days in an year. Going by this rule, the government might go for an extended winter session,” he said.
Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ramachandra Kadam also criticised the state government for not scheduling the monsoon session of the Assembly.
There has been no explanation for the delay from the government’s side so far.