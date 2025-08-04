BJD, Congress take on govt for Assembly session delay

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Sunday raised questions on the delay in convening the monsoon session of the Assembly by the state government.

Deputy Opposition chief whip Pratap Deb alleged the state government was deliberately deferring the session to escape the heat over recent incidents of crime against women.

The gangrape of a girl student at Gopalpur sea beach, self-immolation of a 20-year-old girl student of FM (Autonomous) college in Balasore and the Balanga incident in Puri district have raised serious concerns over the state of women and their safety. The government does not want to face the Opposition on these issues, he said.