Dy CM should quit over Balanga incident: Opposition

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set ablaze by unknown miscreants in Balanga of Puri district, succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS-Delhi on Saturday, her father and police’s statement indicating she took her own life has fuelled a fresh political tussle with the Opposition accusing the government of shielding the culprits.

Addressing a media conference here, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik along with BJD spokespersons Tukuni Sahu and Lekhashree Samantasinghar said the sudden emergence of the suicide theory in the case has given rise to suspicion and many questions. This has been done to shield criminals and protect their political masters, they said.

Samantasinghar alleged that immediately after the incident, the husband of local MLA and deputy chief minister Pravati Parida reached the house of the victim and did not allow any outsiders to meet them.

“After the girl’s death, the victim’s father has made a surprising statement. When the victim is no longer in this world to state the truth, the police are presenting the suicide theory, which is not acceptable at all,” she said adding the deputy CM should step down immediately.