Over 60% kids up to 5 years have no Aadhaar in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Rigorous Aadhaar enrolment exercises notwithstanding, more than 60 per cent (pc) children up to the age of five years and nine pc in the 5-18 years age band in Odisha do not have a unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

On the other hand, Aadhaar enrolment has achieved 111.5 pc among the population aged above 18 years, while the overall registration stood at 102.02 pc.

This ambiguity in data related to the status of Aadhaar enrolment and authentication came to the fore during a recent high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. As per data presented by the deputy director general of UIDAI of regional office at Hyderabad, Aadhaar has been generated for 12,73,211 children of the projected population of 32,48,632, aged 0-5 years and 92,62,207 of 1,01,84,021 people, aged 5-18 years.

However, Aadhaar generation has been completed for 4.78 crore people out of the state’s projected population of 4.68 crore till May 31. The enrolment exceeded the age band of 18 years plus as Aadhaar has been generated for 3.72 crore against 3.34 crore people.

“This could be due to non-exclusion of data of people who have died. The UIDAI will initiate a verification exercise in the state starting from this month to check the status and weed out unclaimed data,” said an official who attended the meeting.

As per the district-wise Aadhaar saturation map for the 0-5 years age group, the enrolment for this age group is below 50 pc in 22 districts.