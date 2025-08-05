Former chief secretary, Jagannath scholar Subas Pani passes away

Some of his other publications are ‘Her Monuments and Their Tales’, ‘Palm Leaf Paintings of Orissa: A Selection from the Orissa State Museum’, ‘Ratha Yatra’, ‘Blue Hill: Hymns to Jagannatha’ (English verse translations from Sanskrit and Odia), ‘Jagannatha Consciousness’, among others. He was also the editor of the volume ‘Glimpses of History and Culture of Balasore’.

Books on Geeta Govinda were not all. Pani had also come out with a namesake music project - ‘Sampoorna Geeta Govinda’ - which is a set of five audio CDs entirely composed by him and was released by Saregama in 2008. It is a musical interpretation of Jayadev’s Geeta Govinda, presented through 14 songs of the classic, and is currently available on platforms like Gaana and Spotify. Interestingly, Pani was never a trained musician.

He also curated many festivals that went on to become an integral part of the state’s and country’s cultural calendar, be it the Mukteswar dance festival in Bhubaneswar, the Srikshetra Utsav at Puri, Nritya Bharati at Puducherry, or the Ashtapadi Festival of Dance at Delhi. He collaborated with many dancers in the creation of new choreographies on Geeta Govinda. For close to two decades (1994 to 2021), Rath Yatra in Puri was incomplete without his commentary on Doordarshan.

Pani pursued all this while fulfilling his responsibilities as a top bureaucrat. A man of many talents, he was the former chief secretary of Odisha government; deputy election commissioner, Election Commission of India (ECI); besides holding several other high-profile positions at both the state and central government level. In fact, he was instrumental in digitisation of voters’ list and voter ID card during his stint at the ECI. He conducted three national elections at short intervals in 1996, 1998 and 1999.