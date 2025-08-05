Mortal remains of six workers killed in AP quarry collapse brought to Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The mortal remains of six Odia migrant workers, who died in the stone quarry collapse in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, were brought to their native places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Monday.

Of the six deceased, four hailed from Ganjam - two each from Digapahandi and Dharakote blocks. The rest two belonged to Mohana block in neighbouring Gajapati district.

When the body of Dandapani Badatya (48) reached Chasa Nimakhandi, and that of Banamali Behera (30) arrived in Bangarada, heart-wrenching scenes unfolded in the two villages under Digapahandi block. Both men were the sole breadwinners of their families, leaving behind elderly parents and young children who now face a bleak future.

Similarly, families of Musa Jena (43) of Bahadaguda and Santosh Gouda (36) of Kasei village in Dharakote were also devastated. Musa has left behind wife Manjula, an ailing mother and two-year-old son.