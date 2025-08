BHUBANESWAR: With the government launching a massive crackdown on corruption in the recent days, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday warned forest officers to steer clear from dishonest means and commit themselves to integrity and dedication in public service.

In a stern message to the officials at the state-level conference of divisional forest officers (DFOs) in Lok Seva Convention Centre here, Majhi said, “Change your attitude and stay away from corruption, else the new system will strike hard. In my government, there is zero tolerance to corruption.”

The CM’s warning came in the backdrop of a series of Vigilance raids on government officials including two senior forest officers which unearthed startling wealth accumulated by them. A DFO posted in Keonjhar Kendu Leaf division, Nityananda Nayak, was even found to possess a whopping 115 land plots, the highest ever landholding of a government officer detected by the anti-corruption agency in the state.