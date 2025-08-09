Home guard job applicant dies after physical test in Odisha; CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

BHUBANESWAR: A home guard job applicant died after complaining of uneasiness during a physical test in Khurda district on Friday.

The deceased identified as Amadullah Haq Khan, 41, was a native of Keranga village in Khurda. He was part of a recruitment drive for about 167 home guards in Khurda district. After clearing the written examination, the shortlisted candidates were appearing for the physical test since the last four days.

Khan was part of the penultimate group appearing for the physical test on the last day of the selection process during which the aspirants were instructed to cover 1.6 km in 12 minutes. He completed his run beyond the stipulated time but felt uneasy.

“Khan who completed the run after 12 minutes was found to be gasping for breath after reaching the finish line,” said a senior police officer. He wanted to return home on his two-wheeler but the police personnel present immediately shifted him to district headquarters hospital which is only 400 metres away from the test venue.

Khan was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident. In a message posted on CMO’s X handle, Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.