Vendor hacked to death after argument in Barbil, six held

BARBIL: Six persons including two minors were arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking a mobile phone cover seller to death following an altercation, at the Kandra weekly market under Joda police limits.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening. According to sources, the deceased, Mahammad Saddam (29) of Champua town was selling the mobile phone covers in the market when the youth approached him. The gang eventually entered into an argument with him and in a fit of rage, attacked Saddam with sharp weapons, inflicting grievous injuries. Saddam was rushed to Basudevpur hospital in critical condition but doctors declared him dead. On being informed, Joda police reached the spot with a scientific team and started investigation.

Basing on the information provided by the eye-witnesses, police arrested the six accused. Three knives, one scooty and a motorcycle were seized from their possession.

For of the accused - Manoj Patra, Suraj Hemram, Bikas Patra and Binu Pingua - belong to the 24-25 age group and are natives of Joda town. They were produced in Barbil court on the day while the minors were sent to juvenile court in Keonjhar.